Poland vs Argentina: Live Streaming, IST Time, Betting Tips, Starting line-ups, Match Prediction
Doha, November 30: Argentina will face another tough opponent on Poland and a win is mandatory for the Latin American side in this FIFA World Cup 2022 match here on Thursday (December 1, 12.30 AM IST) for them to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.
Another emotionally charged evening awaits Lionel Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland in a match with so much on the line.
For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when soccer's biggest tournament rolls around next in 2026.
There are multiple scenarios at play for the Group C finale. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners.
A draw, and they can either finish in second place behind Poland or be squeezed out by either Saudi Arabia or Mexico, who are playing in a match taking place concurrently.
A loss? Well, that just doesn't bear thinking about for anyone associated with Argentina. The team wouldn't just be eliminated but humiliated.
So, here are the match details such as live streaming, IST Time, Betting Tips and match prediction along with starting lineups and key players.
Argentina: Goalkeepers:Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani.
Defenders:Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
Midfielders:Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacio
Forwards:Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi.
Poland: Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma).
Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC).
Argentina: 1 Emiliano Martinez; 2 Nahuel Molina, 3 Nicolas Otamendi, 4 Lisandro Martinez / Marcos Acuna, 5 Nicolas Tagliafico; 6 Enzo Fernandez, 7 Leandro Paredes, 8 Rodrigo De Paul; 9 Lionel Messi, 10 Lautero Martinez, 11 Angel Di Maria.
Poland: 1 Wojciech Szczesny, 2 Matty Cash, 3 Kamil Glik, 4 Jakub Kiwior, 5 Bartosz Bereszynski; 6 Piotr Zielinski, 7 Krystian Bielik, 8 Grzegorz Krychowiak, 9 Przemyslaw Frankowski; 10 Arkadiusz Milik, 11 Robert Lewandowski.
Argentina: 1 Lionel Messi, 2 Rodrigo de Paul 3 Enzo Fernandes, 4 Nicolas Otamendi.
Poland: 1 Robert Lewandowski, 2 Wojciech Szczesny, 3 Krystian Bielik, 4 Arkadiusz Milik.
Argentina have a quality and experienced side at their disposal. Of course, Poland have the ammunition to hurt Argentina, especially through Robert Lewandowski. But it is more like a one-man army for Poland whereas Argentina have multiple warheads. We think that Argentina will scrape through in the competition, possibly by a 2-1 result. And for betting tips, we will keep Argentina a 1/6 favourite.
The Poland vs Argentina match will be live from 12.30 AM IST (December 1). The live telecast of the match will be on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. The live streaming will be on JIO Cinema.