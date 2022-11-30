Poland vs Argentina: Live Streaming, IST Time, Betting Tips, Starting line-ups, Match Prediction

Doha, November 30: Argentina will face another tough opponent on Poland and a win is mandatory for the Latin American side in this FIFA World Cup 2022 match here on Thursday (December 1, 12.30 AM IST) for them to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Lionel Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland in a match with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when soccer's biggest tournament rolls around next in 2026.

There are multiple scenarios at play for the Group C finale. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners.

A draw, and they can either finish in second place behind Poland or be squeezed out by either Saudi Arabia or Mexico, who are playing in a match taking place concurrently.

A loss? Well, that just doesn't bear thinking about for anyone associated with Argentina. The team wouldn't just be eliminated but humiliated.

So, here are the match details such as live streaming, IST Time, Betting Tips and match prediction along with starting lineups and key players.