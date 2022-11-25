Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 25: Saudi Arabia, coming off a dramatic victory over Argentina will hope to pull off another major shock against Poland in the Group C clash of FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Arabian Falcons surprised tournament favorites Argentina in the opening game of the group after they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history.

After going behind to a Lionel Messi penalty, they came back to win with two goals by Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari early in the second half. The famous win has turned Group C on its head, raising expectations that a Middle Eastern team could advance to the knockout stages in Qatar.

Now, a win or result against Poland could hand Saudi a big chance to advance to the next stage and surely they will leave no stone unturned in their next outing in Qatar.

Poland on the other hand, need a win after drawing against Mexico in the last game. The Polish team had a chance to win but only managed to earn a point in a scoreless draw. Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty, meaning Poland failed to take three points.

Nevertheless, Poland showed enough resilience against Mexico and they should be ready to put on a better display against the minnows next.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Poland vs Saudi Arabia:

Date: 26th November 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Key Players to Watch:

Poland: Despite missing the penalty against Mexico, Polish captain Lewandowski still remains the key to their hope in the world cup. The Barcelona striker did well against Mexico without scoring a goal. But the game against Saudi could be the ultimate time for him to break his deadlock.

Saudi Arabia: Salem al-Dawsari who scored the winning goal against Argentina will be crucial to Saudi Arabia's attack. He did everything well from accurate passing to maintaining the attacks against Argentina. He will once again be the key to their hope of another miracle in this game.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction:

Poland will be disappointed to not come out on top when they play in their next World Cup game. They should be strong enough to defeat the Arabian side as they seek an easy ride inside the group in the next game. But after the Argentina upset, one can not underestimate the Saudi Arabia team. A close match could be on the cards.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Possible Line Ups:

Poland Starting XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior; Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia Starting (4-2-3-1): Mohammed al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali al-Bulaihi, Yasser al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah al-Malki; Nawaf Al-Abid, Firas al-Buraikan, Saleh al-Shehri; Salem al-Dawsari.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Nawaf Al-Abid, Abdulellah al-Malki

Strikers: Arkadiusz Milik(Vice-Captain), Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Salem al-Dawsari