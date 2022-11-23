Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 23: Portugal head into the FIFA World Cup 2022 as favorites to progress from Group H and their first stern test will be against Dark Horse Ghana.

Portugal's qualification for Qatar 2022 was not straightforward as Fernando Santos' side needed to win the playoff in the qualifiers to reach the show-piece tournament finals.

However, considering the talent and experience at their disposal, they are still one of the favorites for the tournament. But will not take any match lightly after Argentina's upset loss to Saudi Arabia.

Ghana, on the other hand, topped their group in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, and are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. But, they are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, and compared to other squads in the group - Switzerland and South Korea, they look inferior.

On paper, they are not one of the favorites to advance into the next round from Group H. But, are capable enough to cause some major upsets and their recent good run of games could help them in it.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Portugal vs Ghana:

Date: 24th November 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Portugal vs Ghana Key Players to Watch:

Portugal: Bruno Fernandes has been immense for the Selecao in recent games, marshalling the midfield and showing he has the distribution skills to get his team moving forward.

The Manchester United midfielder scored twice in Portugal's friendly against Nigeria. His form would be the key while Rafael Leao's pace and skill at the left flank can be a real threat. And not to forget the superstar presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be hoping to deliver a statement.

Ghana: Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have had excellent seasons with their respective clubs, Ajax and Arsenal, while Inaki Williams, who has switched allegiance from Spain, can be a threat up top for Ghana.

Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 Prediction:

Portugal has a far higher chance of winning as they have a quality roster and more skilled players than Ghana. The Selecao should win the game with a fine margin, but the African giants will surely leave no stone unturned to produce an upset.

Portugal vs Ghana Possible Line Ups:

Portugal Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Ricardo Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.

Ghana Starting XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohamed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus; Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Portugal vs Ghana My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati Zigi

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Tariq Lamptey, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Mohammed Kudus, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves

Strikers: Rafael Leao (Vice-Captain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain), Andre Ayew