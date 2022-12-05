Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 5: Portugal will take on their continental rivals Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, 6th December (7th December in India).

Both teams do not boast the best of times in the World Cup, and will be looking to banish those records when they meet for the 26th time. Portugal have qualified for the quarter-finals only once since 1966. Switzerland, meanwhile, last played in the quarter finals back in 1958.

Portugal made their way to the last 16 topping Group H but saw their momentum take a blip as they suffered a 2-1 loss against South Korea in their final group game.

Switzerland, on the other hand, finished second in Group G behind Brazil and needed a win against Serbia in the final game to secure their place in the round of 16.

Portugal do not possess the best record against Switzerland having won just nine of their 25 games against the European giants while losing 11. However, they will surely be the favourites at the Lusail Stadium against Murat Yakin's side.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Portugal vs Switzerland in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Advertisement

Match date: December 7

Kick-off time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Portugal vs Switzerland Key players to watch out:

Portugal: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been the star player for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and will be looking to keep up his solid run of form.

Switzerland: Breel Embolo has enjoyed his stint at the World Cup so far and will be looking to punish Portugal with his all-round ability up front.

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: Portugal will be favourites against Switzerland in their round of 16 clash. We predict a 2-1 win for Fernando Santos' side.

Portugal vs Switzerland Possible starting XI:

Portugal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Switzerland Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo

Portugal vs Switzerland My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Bernardo Silva (Vice captain), Bruno Fernandes (Captain), Ruben Neves

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Breel Embolo