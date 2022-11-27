Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 27: Portugal will take on Uruguay in their second group stage game of Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday 28th November (29th November in India).

This will be their second meeting at the show-piece event within the space of two World Cups. The two sides clashed in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia as well. Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 in the round of 16 to make their way to the quarter-finals where they lost to eventual champions France.

Portugal are leading the Group H after the first round of games, having beaten Ghana 3-2. The Black Stars did exceptionally well to give the game a nervy finish but Portugal managed to secure all three points.

Uruguay, meanwhile, had to settle for a draw against South Korea and will be keen on a much improved showing against Fernando Santos' side.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Portugal vs Uruguay in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Match date: November 29

Kick-off time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Portugal vs Uruguay Key players to watch out:

Portugal: Portugal have no shortage of talent across their squad. They are not the same Portugal side that used to be overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade. However, even at the age of 37, Ronaldo has shown that he is a player who can make a difference when it matters.

Uruguay: Darwin Nunez was the best Uruguayan player in their 0-0 draw against South Korea. The Liverpool attacker looked like the only player who could make something happen. Uruguay need a result against Portugal and Nunez will be a key player for them.

Portugal vs Uruguay Prediction: This would be an exceptionally difficult game to call. Portugal are slightly stronger than Uruguay, at least on paper. We predict a 2-1 for the Potruguese.

Portugal vs Uruguay Possible starting XI:

Portugal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Wiilliam Carvahlo; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Uruguay Starting 11 (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino; Facundro Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

Portugal vs Uruguay My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Diego Godin

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes (Captain)

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo (Vice captain), Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez