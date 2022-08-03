Premier League 2022/23 Live Streaming: How to watch Gameweek 1 matches online and on TV in India

The Premier League is back this weekend, and the new season will kick off with a London Derby as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2022/23 curtain-raiser on Friday (August 5) night in the English capital.

On Saturday (August 6), Liverpool travel to London to face newly-promoted Fulham FC in the first of six fixtures scheduled for the day, while Tottenham will welcome Southampton FC in one of the afternoon fixtures.

Plus, Aston Villa will travel to Bournemouth, who return to the Premier League after plying their trade in the second tier of English football - the Championship in 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Also, the world's richest club Newcastle United will open their campaign at home against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who have been very busy in the summer transfer market.

Leeds United will host Wolves in the last of the afternoon fixtures on Saturday (August 6), while Frank Lampard welcomes his former side Chelsea to Goodison as Everton hope to start well after a disappointing season last time around, when they just escaped relegation.

On Sunday (August 7), Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion, while Leicester City host Brentford with both matches kicking off at the same time.

The defending champions, Manchester City will close Gameweek 1 with a tough away clash against West Ham United. Now, here is a look at how to watch Premier League 2022/23 Gameweek 1 fixtures in India: