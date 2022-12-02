Premier League: Arsenal announce massive loss in 2021-22 season

Arsenal have released the account reports for the 2021-22 season. The Gunners have stated they had a £45.5 million loss in the financial year of 2021-22, mainly due to the team's failure of participating in any European competitions.

Arsenal suffered a 107 million pound loss in the 2020-21 financial year and it seems there is a significant improvement in that regard. But these are consecutive losses for the Gunners for the past few financial years.

"The 2021/22 season was the first for 25 years in which the men's first-team had failed to qualify for UEFA European competition. The loss of the revenue associated with UEFA football was the principal contributory factor in terms of the overall result for the year," an official statement from Arsenal read.

They also said that the return of fans to the ground following the pandemic was a welcome change as it cost an 85 million pounds loss in 2020-21 season.