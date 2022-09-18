Premier League: Arsenal vs Brentford, Highlights: Gunners return to summit with dominant win over Brentford

London, Sept. 18: Arsenal bounced back from their loss to Manchester United as they climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a resounding win on Sunday.

Arsenal's winning start to the season was ended by a resurgent United. But heading into Sunday's Premier League game against Brentford, Mikel Arteta's men clinched a 3-0 win to move to the summit.

After William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus handed the Gunners a 2-0 lead before halftime, Fabio Viera, who came in for the injured Martin Odegaard, made it 3-0 with a brilliant third as Arsenal moved to a top with a point more than Manchester City and Tottenham.

While Arsenal lie at the top with 18 points from seven matches, City and Spurs are currently tied with 17 points from seven games each. With Arsenal well in control of the match, Ethan Nwaneri, aged just 15 years and 181 days, became the youngest player in Premier League history as he appeared from the Arsenal bench for the closing stages.

Gabriel Martinelli slipped to spurn a glorious chance inside two minutes, but Arsenal soon punished Brentford for a timid start with two goals in quick succession.

Saliba met Bukayo Saka's corner with a near-post glance, which bounced off David Raya's right post and over the line before the goalkeeper could react, and then Jesus nodded in from Granit Xhaka's left-wing cross.

Saka and Kieran Tierney both fired off target from presentable opportunities, while Bryan Mbuemo flicked wide at the other end as Arsenal dominated the first half.

Vieira marked his full debut by whipping past Raya and in off the post from outside the area four minutes after the break.

Ivan Toney volleyed just over from an inventive free-kick routine, before Raya expertly denied a fizzing Jesus drive and a curling Saka effort as Brentford rarely threatened an unlikely comeback.

Arsenal were off the pace in their Premier League opener last season, losing 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford, but they banished those demons on Sunday.

The Bees had lost just one of their previous 17 top-flight London derbies at home yet proved no match for an in-form Arsenal, who picked up their sixth win in seven league games.

While Tottenham and Liverpool may prove tougher tasks in their next two league matches, Arsenal laid down another marker despite injury problems for the absent Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Following the international break, Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspurs on October 1. Meanwhile Brentford will visit Bournemouth.

Source: OPTA