Premier League: Brentford humiliate Manchester United with 4-0 thrashing

London, Aug 13: Manchester United fell to another crushing loss, one of their worst defeats in Premier League history, to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Scoring three withing the first half an hour and adding the fourth before half-time, Brentford sounded the warning bells for a struggling United, with a 4-0 win.

After suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, ten Hag, eyeing his first win, named Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI for the first time this season. Ten Hag was left looking for answers after a second consecutive loss.

Ronaldo’s return to the line-up, didn’t change United’s fortunes as the Red Devils were caught napping with Brentford racing to a 4-0 lead in the first half. Josh Dasilva opened the scoring, just ten minutes into the game, as Mathias Jensen doubled their lead on the eighteenth minute. With Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo scoring in quick succession, United were 4-0 down just thirty-five minutes into the game.

United manager Ten Hag was left looking for answers after a second consecutive loss. Goalkeeper David de Gea blundered twice at the start as Dasilva and Jenson gave Brentford a two goal cushion within the first 18 minutes. Thereon, Mee and Mbeumo’s goals ensured Brentford became only the third side to put four past United in the first half of a Premier League game. Though the Bees didn’t find the back of the net in the second half, the damage had already been done.

United gave Thomas Frank's men a helping hand for the opener as De Gea inexplicably let Dasilva's 25-yard effort squeeze into the bottom-right corner after Ronaldo had been robbed. Shortly after United escaped a similar situation, Christian Eriksen was dispossessed inside his own box following an ill-advised pass from De Gea, and Jensen applied a disguised finish with 18 minutes played. The off-balance Mee nodded in at the back post as United failed to cope with the hosts' physicality, and by the 35th minute it was 4-0 – Dasilva racing onto a clearance to play an exquisite pass into the box where Mbeumo held off Luke Shaw to score.

Ten Hag made three changes at the break and that at least helped stem the flow of goal concessions. United improved as an attacking threat, with Ronaldo presented with a couple of half-chances and Eriksen testing David Raya with a header. But still Brentford eased to a famous victory. If not anything, the loss left United embarrassed. Ten Hag’s men are yet to open their account this season, with two back-to-back losses now.

(With inputs from OPTA)