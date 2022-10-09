Premier League: Saka double sends Arsenal back to top

Bengaluru, October 9: Bukayo Saka added a brace to Gabriel Martinelli's early strike as Arsenal overcame Liverpool in a topsy-turvy Premier League affair in north London to stay on to of the table.

"It's a fixture that everybody is looking for against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level they have and we've to show that we've raised the level and are ready to compete against them," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said before thee match and the Gunners just lived up to that.

The Gunners went ahead after just 58sec when Gabriel Martinelli stole in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to clip past Alisson, although Liverpool drew level 11 minutes before half-time through Darwin Nunez.

Saka restored Arsenal's lead just before the break and the England international slotted home from the spot after Roberto Firmino had drawn Jurgen Klopp's side level for a second time early in the second half.

Arteta's side were usurped at the summit by Manchester City on Saturday (October 8), but an eighth win in nine top-flight games this season helped them reclaim top spot.

Wins for Hammers/Palace

Earlier West Ham United beat Fulham 3-1 while Crystal Palce edged Leed United 2-1.

At Emirates Stadium, Arsenal went ahead within a minute of kick-off as Martinelli slotted past Alisson for his fourth league goal of the season after being slipped in by Martin Odegaard's sumptuous pass.

Ramsdale denied Nunez shortly after the midway point of the first half, but there was little the Arsenal goalkeeper could do to stop the Uruguayan pulling Liverpool level in the 34th minute as he prodded home Luis Diaz's right-wing cross from close range.

Arsenal restored their advantage deep into first-half stoppage time, though, when Saka stole in at the back post to divert Martinelli's cross home.

Liverpool again pegged their hosts back eight minutes after the interval when Firmino, who replaced the injured Diaz in the first half, latched onto Diogo Jota's pass and fired across Ramsdale into the bottom-right corner.

Arsenal went ahead for the third - and final - time in the 75th minute courtesy of Saka's successful spot-kick after Gabriel Jesus had been fouled by Thiago Alcantara.If some had doubts this young Arsenal side were the real deal then consecutive Premier League wins over Tottenham and Liverpool might have dispelled them.

This latest triumph at the Emirates Stadium lifted the Gunners a point ahead of City at the top of the table, while Liverpool remain in 10th after just two wins in eight top-flight games this season.

Saka has enjoyed a stunning start to the season and his double saw him become the second-youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Arsenal at the age of 21 years and 34 days, after Nicolas Anelka (20y 41d).

Martinelli's goal after 58sec was Arsenal's quickest in a Premier League home game since October 2011 when Robin van Persie scored after 29sec against Sunderland. It was also the quickest goal that Arsenal have ever scored against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool are away to Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 12), while Arsenal visit Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League a day later. Game on! Bring it on! for the time being it's Gunners on top!

