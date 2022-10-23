Premier League: Casemiro saves Manchester United the blushes against Chelsea

Bengaluru, October 23: Manchester United rescued a point at Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League contest thanks to a last-gasp Casemiro header.

The former Real Madrid star ended Chelsea's defensive resilience with a 94th-minute header to rescue a dramatic 1-1 draw for United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jorginho put the Blues in front by converting a penalty with three minutes of normal time remaining following Scott McTominay's foul on Armando Broja.

But United, who left Cristiano Ronaldo out of their squad for disciplinary reasons, found a leveller through Casemiro's first goal for the club in the dying embers after defender Raphael Varane had limped off in tears.

The Red Devils remain a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who were unable to hold on for what would have been a sixth consecutive clean sheet, in the Premier League table.

POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

At Stamford Bridge, Erik ten Hag's side were seconds away from defeat after Jorginho's 87th minute penalty put Chelsea ahead in United's first match since Cristiano Ronaldo was sent into exile.

Bur Casemiro rescued United as the Brazil midfielder grabbed his first goal for the club in stoppage-time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw .

Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run as he netted with a header that was awarded by goal-line technology after crossing the line by millimetres.

Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag after his refusal to come on as a substitute in win over Tottenham.

Ten Hag's decision to lay down the law to Ronaldo could signal the beginning of the end for the Portugal attacker in his second spell with United.

Earlier, Liverpool lose at Nottingham Forest, and Eling Haaland's double for Manchster City had kind of restored the routine in the top flight of English football.

It would be no surprise if United and Ronaldo parted ways in the January transfer window, but Ten Hag's men did not appear troubled by the striker's latest petulant outburst.

With Ronaldo banished, United were still the stronger side for long periods, while there were no chants in support of the 37-year-old from the visiting fans packed into one corner of Stamford Bridge.

(With Agency inputs)