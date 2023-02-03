Premier League: Chelsea vs Fulham Live stream in India, Live telecast, schedule, probable playing XI

Chelsea vs Fulham: Chelsea (29 points) seem desperate during the transfer period as they spent 300 million pounds in a month in order to be back in the reckoning for the top four or Champions League spots.

The club made big signings in Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in January and then made a record-breaking purchase of World Cup star Enzo Fernandez on the deadline day for 106.8 million pounds.

The signings made their intentions clear that the two-time Champions League winners want to bridge the gap of 10 points they have to be back in the European run.

The game against Fulham, who are placed ahead of Chelsea with 31 points in the 7th spot, will be a rematch from three weeks ago when the side defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage in a match that saw Joao Felix see a red card.

This result reflected badly on manager Graham Potter as Chelsea were on an 11-match run with just one win in domestic games but a win over Crystal Palace, followed by a draw against Liverpool at Anfield, helped Chelsea find a rhythm.

Chelsea still get to boast of the fact that they have conceded just 21 goals in 20 EPL games as the fourth-best defense in the Premier League but their problems lie in the attack. And despite all the cash splurge, the club failed to sign a goal poacher.

This means the onus of scoring will once again fall on likes of Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, who don't even have 15 goals among them going into the game.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Fulham Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

Chelsea will host Fulham to face Brighton in a Premier League match on Friday night (Saturday morning, February 4). The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and is set to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chelsea vs Fulham will be Live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of Premier League matches on the Hotstar app and website

Chelsea vs Fulham probable starting XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Fulham: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic