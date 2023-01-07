Premier League club sign Romeo Beckham on Loan from Inter Miami

English Premier League club Brentford have signed Romeo Beckham from MLS club Inter Miami on a loan deal till the end of the season.

Romeo Beckham, the son of legendary England player David Beckham, has been a part of Inter Miami squad since 2021.

Romeo has been a regular for Inter Miami II in the MLS Next Pro in 2022, making 20 appearances them. The youngster scored 2 goals and registered 10 assists in those.

And now the player has been signed by Brentford, and is expected to play for Brentford's reserve team Brentford B. The London club invited Beckham for a trial in October and he spent some time training for them. But now the move has been made official.

"We have been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said.

"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group in which he has become a big part. I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch," he added.

The 20-year-old has trained previously with Arsenal and is said to be a Gunners supporter.

Brentford have exceedingly well so far this season. The Bees currently sit 9th in the Premier League table and are just 2 points from European positions. Danish coach Thomas Frank has been a revelation for them, who got promoted to the top flight of English football in the 2021-22 season.