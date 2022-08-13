Premier League: De Bruyne powers City to easy win; Jesus stars for Gunners at home

London, Aug 13: Manchester City clinched a crushing 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne played a crucial role as Pep Guardiola’s side registered their first win at home this season.

The champions put up a dominating display in their first home match of the season as De Bruyne pumped one past the keeper, while he assisted another at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden matched the Belgium international’s involvement with a double goal contribution of his own, while Ilkay Gundogan also got in on the act against an outclassed Cherries side, who helped City out with an own goal to complete the scoring.

Scott Parker's men got their first season back in the top flight off to a winning start against Aston Villa last weekend, but this represented a significant step up.

A relentless start from City forced goalkeeper Mark Travers into a clutch of close-range stops, but Gundogan broke through when he played a superb one-two with Erling Haaland to cut into the box and fire a low finish home.

De Bruyne doubled the home side's lead just after the half-hour mark, taking on the Bournemouth defence before shaping a fine effort off the outside of his boot into the far corner.

And two soon became three as Foden's shot evaded Travers following some neat work down the left from De Bruyne.

The half-time whistle brought much-needed respite for the visitors, but they continued to struggle to get to grips with the might of City, who dominated possession throughout.

Gunners hand Leicester 4-2 defeat

Arsenal clinched two wins on the trot as Gabriel Jesus played a crucial role in their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jesus found the back of the net twice against Leicester, and then went on to set up two more as the Gunners put up a dominating show at the Emirates Stadium. While Jesus didn’t get on the scoresheet on his debut for Gunners against Crystal Palace, the former Manchester City striker announced his arrival with a strong show against Leicester.

On a day when the Gunners defence came under questioning, it was Jesus who stole the show. The Brazilian international’s double put Mikel Arteta’s side into a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time. The striker capped off a brilliant display with two second-half assists, to guide Arsenal to victory, after they handed Leicester the game on a platter, twice.

After William Saliba struck an own goal, Granit Xhaka got on the scoresheet to score the third for Arsenal. After James Maddison struck through Aaron Ramsdale’s legs to make it 3-2, Jesus set up Gabriel Martinelli on the 75th minute to seal the game in Arsenal’s favour. Jesus’ show on his debut at Gunners home stadium saw Arsenal walk away with all three points.

Aston Villa hands Everton 2-1 defeat

Danny Ings and Emi Buendia found the back of the net as Steven Gerrard registered a win over former England teammate Frank Lampard with Aston Villa handing Everton a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League encounter on Saturday. This was Villa’s first win of the season. On the other hand, Lampard’s Everton fell to their second straight loss.

Ings put Villa in the lead, as he turned inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from strike partner Ollie Watkins, took an extra touch to his left and scored with a fierce left-footed strike in the 31st minute. Watkins, back in the starting team after being a substitute in the 2-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend, also set up Buendia for the second goal in the 86th.

The Argentina playmaker slipped a pass through to Watkins, whose low center across the face of goal was tapped in by Buendia. Everton, barely threatened until Lucas Digne bundled the ball into his own net from a cross by substitute Amadou Onana in the 87th. The closest the visitors came before that was a goal, scored by Anthony Gordon at a corner, that was ruled offside against the winger. There was a late flurry of efforts by Everton in stoppage time but Villa held on.

(Source: With inputs from OPTA & PTI)