Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal Live stream in India, Live telecast, schedule, probable starting XI

Everton vs Arsenal Live stream in India: Arsenal will be aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they visit Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The match will also see a new beginning for Everton, who will see Sean Dyche take charge of the club against the best club in the Premier League at the moment.

Everton are currently in the danger zone with just 15 points in 20 games but a win on the night may very well help them climb out of trouble, given their fellow bottom dwellers fail to win.

However asking a side, who lost four out of their five matches and drawn one, to pick three points against table toppers Arsenal, who have won four of their last five Premier League matches and lost none, is a thought too far fetched.

For Arsenal though the match is about gaining back winning momentum as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City for a FA Cup fourth-round exit. A win on Saturday will help them put the pressure back on City as far as Premier League title race is concerned.

FA Cup loss also came as a blessing in disguise for Arsenal, who can now focus on Premier League and Europa League for remainder of the season with first Premier League title in 19 years a priority.

Arsenal will take to field on Saturday on 13 top-flight matches unbeaten run with a big win. Arsenal's away form has been strong too as they won six of their seven Premier League away games with a big 5-1 win over Everton last season still fresh in their memory.

What may worry Arsenal is they lost two of their matches at Goodison Park against Everton.

Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

Arsenal will travel to Liverpool to face relegation-threatened Everton in a Premier League match on Saturday evening (February 4). The match will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool and is set to start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Everton vs Arsenal will be Live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Fans can also watch live stream of Everton vs Arsenal on the Hotstar app and website

Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal predicted line up

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin