Premier League: Five players with most goals after six games - From Haaland to Aguero

Bengaluru, September 5: Many top strikers have graced the English Premier League over the years, but the newly arrived Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is appearing to be going the extra mile in scoring goals.

With ten goals in six games alongside back-to-back hat tricks in the league, the towering Norway striker is breaking records for fun at the moment. If he maintains his current form for the Premier League champions, no record appears to be safe.

His tally of ten goals this season is the record for joint most goals of any Premier League player in the first six games of campaign. In the process, he has surpassed some of the legends of the game.

Here we take a look at four other players who held this record before Haaland:

Micky Quinn - 10 goals

In the first ever Premier League campaign, the Coventry City striker scored ten goals in the six games against four teams - Manchester City, Southampton, Liverpool, and Aston Villa. He held the record on his own until the City talisman equalled it this gameweek.

Sergio Aguero - 8 goals

Another City striker that has had a similar start to his Etihad campaign was the Argentine, who got off to an extremely quick start in England, scoring eight goals against Swansea, Tottenham Hotspur, Wigan Athletic and Fulham.

Diego Costa - 7 goals

The former Atletico Madrid striker carried his goal-scoring form to the Premier League, getting off to a great start to his life in England where he netted seven times in his first four league games for Chelsea, winning the Player of the Month award for August.

Costa's goals came against against Burnley, Everton, Leicester City, and a hat-trick against Swansea City. He guided the club to the Premier League title in that season as well.

Jurgen Klinsmann - 6 goals

The German striker arrived in England with a lot of hype and indeed lived up to the expectations. Klinsmann joined Spurs in 1994 and instantly became a fan favorite, scoring six goals in his first six games. He concluded the season with 21 goals in 30 games, claiming the FWA Footballer of the Year award as well.