Premier League: Gunners stay on top; Manchester United held, Mount double powers Blues

London, Oct. 16: While Manchester United were handed a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League encounter on Monday, Chelsea collected full points with their win over 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

After a power outage saw the game suspended, Arsenal held on to their spot at the top of the table, with a 1-0 win over Leeds United. Bukayo Saka continued his dominating form to keep Gunners in the top spot.

United walked off the field frustrated after officiating blunders troubled Erik ten Hag's side. While the Red Devils were denied a penalty after Jadon Sancho was tripped in the box, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net twice, but both his goals were disallowed. Despite the officiating blues, United had only themselves to blame as they put up a mediocre display against Newcastle.

The draw kept both Newcastle and United in the top six. Eddie Howe's side Newcastle dominated the first half with Joelinton first strike coming off the crossbar, while the second one hit the post. While Newcastle's Callum Wilson penalty appeal was denied, Ronaldo, who was feted for reaching 700 goals in his career, had two goals denied. While he was offside for the first, the second one was disallowed.

While the game, United are placed fifth on the table with 16 points, Newcastle is placed a rung below at sixth with 15 points.

In the other game of the evening, Mason Mount struck a double as Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under Graham Potter. Mount found the back of the net in each half as the Blues walked away with a win at Villa Park. While Mount struck twice, Kepa Arrizabalaga's masterclass saw the Blues dominate.

The Blues goallie made a string of superb saves before half-time, with his stop from a close-range Danny Ings header the highlight.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, will lament errors from Tyrone Mings and Kepa's opposite number Emiliano Martinez, though the pressure is growing on Villa's boss.

Mings made a mess of a clearance to gift Mount the chance to open the scoring six minutes in, with the playmaker calmly slotting past Martinez, but Chelsea had their backs to the wall for much of the first half.

Leon Bailey hit the crossbar with a header and Kepa came to Chelsea's salvation with a superb double save, keeping out John McGinn's strike before tipping Jacob Ramsey's follow-up onto the post.

Ings hit another rebound against the upright from an offside position in that flurry, and he was thwarted by Kepa 10 minutes later - the Spaniard acrobatically tipping the striker's header over.

Raheem Sterling hit the bar at the other end before the break, but any hope Villa had was extinguished when Mount's dipping long-range free-kick, conceded by Mings, dropped in over Martinez, who should have done far better.

A miserable day for Mings concluded with a calf injury, though he battled through to full time, which was greeted by jeers from the Villa fans that had not already made their exit.

Following the match, Chelsea is placed fourth on the points table with 19 points, while Villa is languishing at 16th with nine points.

Source: Inputs from OPTA