Premier League: Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford give Manchester United first win

Bengaluru, August 23: Manchester United produced an unexpected 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday to turn fan protests against the club's owners into a rare night of celebration

The Erik ten Hag era finaly kick started as it left their rivals winless after three Premier League games.

Ten Hag elected to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire following successive losses to begin the campaign, a decision that was rewarded by a much-improved display.

An incisive move culminated in Sancho calmly slotting past Alisson after 16 minutes as Liverpool conceded first in a club-record seventh consecutive Premier League game.

Marcus Rashford's goal early in the second half gave United breathing space prior to Mohamed Salah's header nine minutes from time, which proved a mere consolation.

Victory took United above Liverpool in the league table and to within four points of the top four.

The hosts' first-half display was in complete contrast to their 4-0 loss at Brentford, with Anthony Elanga - preferred to Ronaldo - striking the post early on with just Alisson to beat.

United were ahead soon after when Sancho collected Elanga's pass, fooled James Milner and Alisson with a dummy and found the bottom-left corner from the first shot on target.

Liverpool struggled to get going but nearly levelled before half-time in bizarre circumstances as Bruno Fernandes miscued a clearance against Lisandro Martinez on the goal-line.

With Old Trafford rocking, despite threats of a walk out in protest at the club's owners, half-time substitute Anthony Martial played in Rashford on the counter for United's second.

Rashford was denied another by a good Alisson save, while David de Gea kept out Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino before Salah's nodded in after United failed to deal with a corner.

Despite some late pressure from Liverpool, the home side - perhaps fortunate not to see Fernandes sent off following a kerfuffle after Salah's goal - held on for a massive victory.

Ten hag praises change in attitude

After the game Ten Hag praised the team for the change in attitude.

"We can talk about tactics but it is all about attitude," said Ten Hag.

"I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit."

Ten Hag reportedly dragged his players in on a planned day off to run 13.8kms the day after a 0-4 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

That was the extra distance covered by Brentford players and United collectively covered 18kms more than eight days ago with a number of players struggling with cramp in the closing stages.

"Today was really important for us," said Bruno Fernandes, who was made captain in the absence of Maguire.

"We showed the right intensity and more importantly the right character. We got the three points. Scoring first was really important for us, for our confidence.

"It was important for us to take the first step in the league, now we have to carry on"

Ten Hag hinted that more money will be spent in the final 10 days of the transfer window, but said there was also a route back into the team for Maguire and Ronaldo.

"I don't have to mention Maguire and Ronaldo. They are amazing players and they will play a role in the future and the short-term future as well," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)