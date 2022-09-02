Premier League: Jadon Sancho nets Manchester United winner against Leicester City

Bengaluru, September 2: After a disappointing start to the season, Manchester United have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time this year as they beat Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Although United's performance was by no means flawless, victory moved them up to fifth in the table, with the nightmares of their first two games of the season seemingly a distant memory.

United were fully deserving of the first-half lead that was given to them by Jadon Sancho at the end of an incisive move - though their level dropped significantly after the restart.

Leicester were encouraged and carried greater threat, but clear-cut chances remained at a premium as United's solid backline helped guide the visitors to another win.

United looked sharp right from the start and almost went ahead in the 11th minute, but Christian Eriksen shot into the side-netting after breaking into the left side of the area.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS

The breakthrough arrived 12 minutes later, though.

Diogo Dalot intercepted Danny Ward's long ball and found Bruno Fernandes, who hurried the ball on to Marcus Rashford and he fed Sancho to round the Leicester goalkeeper and apply a simple finish.

The hosts looked reinvigorated after the break and nearly levelled early on as David de Gea produced an acrobatic save to keep James Maddison's free-kick out of the top-right corner.

Leicester failed to build on that momentum and United - boosted by a lively Cristiano Ronaldo cameo - finished with something of a flurry, though their inability to add a second goal might have been punished had James Justin kept a stoppage-time strike down.

United boss Erik Ten Hag was understandably happy after the win, "A step forward. We're happy with that and again a good team spirit and eleven players on the pitch fighting for each other.

"We can be dangerous in the transition moments. There were many spaces in the second half, but did't explore them that well. We should've scored a second goal.

"We have to be more ruthless. There's room for improvement.

"I'm happy with the clean sheet. The XI on the pitch defend and attack together. You can see what we can achieve."

(With inputs from Agencies)