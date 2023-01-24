Premier League January Transfer Window: Deadline Day Date, Time and Key Deals So Far

The winter transfer window is currently in full swing with teams around the globe busy strengthening their side in the middle of the season.

Most of the time, the January transfer window remains a composed affair however a lot of big movements are happening this time around. It is the Premier League teams that have been the busiest in this period.

A number of clubs are in search of boosting their title hopes and top-four chances, while others aim to strengthen in order to avoid the drop.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool all have been pretty active in this window and have already secured a couple of deals. Now with just a couple of days remaining before the deadline, clubs across the continent are now accelerating their plan to finalize their transfers, with a number of high-profile players still looking for a move.

Here's everything you need to know about the summer transfer window before the deadline-

When is the deadline day?

The transfer window will close on Tuesday, January 31 at 11 pm (GMT) for Premier League. This cut-off point does vary slightly across the rest of Europe's top leagues. In Scotland and France, the transfer window will end at 11:59 PM (GMT). Italy's deadline is at 7 PM (GMT), while Germany's deadline is at 5 PM (GMT).

Notable Deals:

Chelsea are the headline maker in this window with the Stamford Bridge side already securing six deals. Owner Todd Boehly so far has wasted little time in spending big sums of money in order to bolster their first team squad for the years to come.

Chelsea so far have spent £181.52 million with the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, and Mykhailo Mudryk joining the team.

Arsenal too have made two quick acquisitions with Brighton's Leandro Trossard and Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior.

Liverpool have made just one signing hijacking Manchester United's dal of Cody Gakpo while the Old Trafford giants have only managed a loan deal of Wout Weghorst from Burnley. Apart from these, other notable deals include Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, Yann Sommer to Bayern from M'gladback, Danny Ings to West Ham from Aston Villa, etc.

Rumour Mills:

Despite the heavy spending Chelsea are still said to be exploring the market to add a midfielder. Brighton Moises Caicedo and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez are two deals the London-based side apparently are looking at. Tottenham are also said to be interested in reinforcement with Antonio Conte keen to add more creativity. Roma's Zaniolo has been linked with a move while Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro is another candidate the club are monitoring closely.