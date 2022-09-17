Premier League: Man City vs Wolves: Haaland sets PL record as City hand Wolves 3-0 win

Wolverhampton, Sept. 17: Erling Haaland etched his names in the record books during Manchester City's Premier League game on Saturday.

The striker, who has gotten his Premier League career off to a blistering start, once again found the back of the net during Saturday's game as City secured a win over Wolves.

Premier League Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Haaland, who added a strike from the outside area to double City's lead over Wolves, became the first player to score in each of his opening four Premier League away games.

Jack Grealish had handed City an early lead, finding the back of the net just 55 minutes into the game at Molineuz.

Haaland doubled the lead as he picked up the ball 40 meters out, drove toward the penalty box and shot right-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

It was Haaland's 11th goal in seven league games since his offseason arrival from Borussia Dortmund - with the majority coming from right in front of goal. The goal took Haaland's total tally to 14 in all competitions.

Wolverhampton's already-slim chances virtually ended when center back Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a chest-high lunge on Grealish in the 33rd. Phil Foden swept in a right-wing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who provided a similar assist for Grealish's goal, in the 69th minute to round off a comfortable win for Guardiola's side.

On the points table, the win took City above Arsenal into first place - at least overnight. City has scored 23 goals in the first seven games of its title defense - comfortably more than any other team - and Haaland has almost half of them.

City remain unbeaten this season with five wins from seven matches and two draws. City's next game in the league will be the much-awaited Manchester derby, when the defending champions take on Manchester United on October 2 at home.

Source: With inputs from PTI