Premier League: Southampton hold Arsenal to end Gunners winning streak

Bengaluru, October 23: Premier League leaders Arsenal seemed set for their fifth win in six away games, only for Stuart Armstrong to salvage a point for Southampton on Sunday (October 23).

The Gunners missed the chance to regain their four-point lead at the top flight of English football Premier League summit after Armstrong's second-half equaliser held them to a 1-1 draw at the St Mary's Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men had enjoyed their best start to a top-flight campaign and dominated the first half with Granit Xhaka opening the scoring.

Arsenal continued to look good value for their lead, with Gabriel Jesus spurning a couple of chances, but Southampton fought back as Armstrong levelled in the 65th minute.

Martin Odegaard saw a late strike ruled out as Arsenal moved two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Southampton extended their unbeaten run to three games and climbed into 15th.

POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

Arsenal's failure to grind out wins was a regular flaw in recent seasons, yet they went some way to easing those concerns with some resolute performances in the nine victories from their opening 10 league games.

Arteta's side appeared set to earn yet another narrow triumph, though an underwhelming second-half showing - coupled with a lack of clinical finishing - saw them drop points for just the second time this season.

With Chelsea to follow in November and City showing no signs of relenting in their title pursuit, Arteta will be frustrated to drop points at Southampton, who had lost seven of their last 11 Premier League home games.

Xhaka's impressive form for the Gunners continued as the Switzerland international scored his fourth goal in all competitions this season, matching his best return for Arsenal in a single campaign.

The Gunners have never lost in 18 games when Xhaka has scored (W15 D3), though Arsenal will be frustrated to not leave the south coast with victory here.

Jesus has been a leading figure within a new-look Arsenal side, blending his hard-work ethic with an eye for goal up top, though the Brazil international failed to fire for the Gunners at Southampton.

The forward attempted a game-high four shots but only found the target with one of those, squandering presentable opportunities in either half in a disappointing showing.

Arsenal head to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Nottingham Forest on Sunday, while Southampton visit Crystal Palace the day before.

(With OPTA inputs)