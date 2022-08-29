Premier League: Three midfielders Liverpool could target before the deadline day

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a huge claim on Friday that the Reds could still sign a new midfielder this summer. The Merseyside giants have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park so far this season. At the moment, Jurgen Klopp has Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out with injuries.

Klopp has claimed that he was probably wrong to discard the idea of signing a new midfielder this summer and hinted at the probability of bringing in a new one before the transfer deadline day. Here, we will take a look at three midfielders Liverpool could sign.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is probably the reason why Klopp did not sign a midfielder this summer in the first place. There are strong rumours that Liverpool are destined to sign the Borussia Dortmund star next summer. The German giants are reportedly against the idea of losing him this summer after letting Erling Haaland depart this summer. They could make a last-ditch attempt to sign the Englishman in the next few days.

Frenkie de Jong

We have seen Frenkie de Jong being involved in an unreal saga this summer. The Dutchman has been linked strongly with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer. However, a move has not come into fruition. Chelsea have also been linked with the Dutchman but Liverpool could now launch aa bid for the midfielder as per reports. De Jong faces an uncertain future at Barcelona and we will have to see what awaits him in the future.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is still at Leicester City despite all the signs showing that he is pretty much available this summer. The Belgian international has his contract expiring next summer and it is understood that Leicester City would sell him for the right fee. Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with the midfielder but have not launched a concrete offer yet. Liverpool could swoop in and resolve their midfield issues with the signing of the dynamic midfielder.