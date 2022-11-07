Premier League: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool, Highlights: Salah double ends Reds wait for first away win

London, Nov. 7: Mohamed Salah scored a first-half double as Liverpool ended their wait for a first Premier League away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham.

Salah gave the Reds a deserved early lead and capitalised on a terrible mistake from Eric Dier to double their advantage, taking his goal tally for the season to 14 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs burst into life in the second half and Harry Kane's 13th goal of the campaign halved the deficit, but they are down a spot in fourth place after suffering back-to-back home defeats in the top flight.

EPL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

This was a first Premier League win in three Premier League matches for Liverpool after being stunned by Nottingham and Forest and Leeds United, moving them into eighth spot.

The Reds started with vigour and Darwin Nunez forced an excellent save from Hugo Lloris before the lively Uruguay striker curled a shot wide of the far post.

Nunez showed great awareness for a brilliantly worked opening goal 11 minutes in, picking out Salah in the box and the prolific forward rounded off a slick move by taking a touch to control the ball before slotting into the bottom-left corner with his left foot.

Advertisement

Ivan Perisic nodded against the post when Alisson failed to deal with a whipped Harry Kane cross, but Liverpool were gifted a second goal by Dier five minutes before the break.

The defender tried to head a long ball back to Lloris but presented Salah with the opportunity to race clear and dink over the Spurs keeper with a clinical finish.

Spurs made a blistering start to the second half after they were booed off at the break and Perisic rattled the crossbar when Ryan Sessegnon pulled the ball back for the Croatia international.

Salah passed up a great opportunity to complete his hat-trick when he shot straight at Lloris and Kane got Spurs back in it with just over 20 minutes to go.

The fit-again Dejan Kulusevski played the England captain in with a clever pass and he fired into the far corner with his right foot from inside the box to give Spurs hope.

Tottenham continued to dominate but Liverpool held on for a long-awaited Premier League win on the road.