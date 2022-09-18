Premier League: Tottenham 6-2 Leicester City: Son ends drought with sublime hat-trick in devastating cameo

London, Sept. 18: Son Heung-min ended his Premier League goal drought with a sensational second-half hat-trick as Tottenham routed Leicester City in a 6-2 rampage.

The South Korea forward paid the price pre-match for his underwhelming form this season as he was benched by Antonio Conte for his side's final game before the international break.

But last term's Golden Boot winner came off the bench after the break to steal the show in a remarkable performance that saw him net three goals inside a quarter-hour of play.

All three goals came with a degree of class, to ensure Spurs head into the international window on a winning note and leave Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers under increasing pressure.

