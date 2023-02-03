Premier League : Tottenham vs Manchester City: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, H2H, Streaming Details

Tottenham will be hoping to turn the tides in their favour as they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (February 5).

Tottenham's decent start earlier in the season has taken a big blow as the North London club have found themselves out of the top four in the table.

Their disappointing losses against Arsenal and Manchester City in the reverse fixture have kept them three points shy of the top four spots. Also the London club will be without their manager Antonio Conte, who is taking a break from football after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Man City, on the other hand, have found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they are 5 points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table. But they will be taking on Spurs after a recent win over them at the Etihad. City will have all three points in mind as a slip will mean irreversible ramifications.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Team News:

Tottenham have Lucas Moura out with an Achilles injury. Brazilian striker Richarlison is also doubtful after receiving a knock in the last game against Fulham. But Spurs are expecting him to play on Sunday.

Manchester City will be without the services of John Stones (Hamstring) and Phil Foden (Foot) as the duo recover from their injuries.

Spurs will be banking on a lot on their talisman Harry Kane, who has continued his amazing goal-scoring form this season as well. City striker Erling Haaland is currently leading the Golden Boot chart with 25 goals, as the battle between two top strikers in the league awaits.

Spurs can welcome Pedro Porro after his deadline day move from Sporting Lisbon. He can start on the right-hand side, especially after the departure of both Marr Doherty and Djed Spence.

Pep Guardiola is expected to hand a start to the duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield. It has to be seen if teenager Rico Lewis keeps his place at the right-back position. Julian Alvarez, the Argentine World Cup winner is also tipped to have a say in the game but the youngster will probably start from the bench.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Probable Lineup:

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham vs Manchester City H2H Record:

Tottenham Wins: 65

Draw: 36

Man City Wins: 66

The previous meet in the reverse fixture resulted in a 4-2 win for Man City as Guardiola's men came back from 0-2 down at half time. Tottenham won at home over Man City last season courtesy of a solitary goal from Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham vs Manchester City TV and Streaming Details:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 22.00 (10 pm) IST in India. The Indian viewers can also live-stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.