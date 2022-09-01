Premier League wrap: Arsenal make it five out of five; Liverpool edge Newcastle, Spurs held, City rout Forest

Bengaluru, September 1: Douglas Luiz scored direct from a corner for the second time this season, but Gabriel Martinelli's strike saw Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Luiz's goal had cancelled out compatriot Gabriel Jesus' first-half opener at Emirates Stadium.

Emiliano Martinez was at fault for Jesus' goal and despite a number of fine saves, attracted the blame again for Martinelli's strike three minutes after Villa's equaliser.

Playing against his former club, Martinez flapped at Martinelli's volley as Arsenal ensured they won five in a row to start a top-flight campaign for only the fourth time in the club's history.

Martinez was on hand to deny Jesus inside ten minutes before a Martin Odegaard effort was blocked by Tyrone Mings.

A deserved Arsenal opener came in the 30th minute - Granit Xhaka's driven cross deflecting off Ezri Konsa and, with Martinez only able to fumble the ball into the path of Jesus, who smashed home.

Villa came out with more purpose in the second half and found the equaliser in remarkable fashion, substitute Douglas Luiz scoring direct from a corner with only his second touch as Aaron Ramsdale's appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears.

But Arsenal's response was swift, Bukayo Saka's right-wing cross finding Martinelli, whose volley had too much power for the scrambling Martinez, inflicting Steven Gerrard's side to a fourth defeat from their five league matches, with Villa fortunate that Arsenal passed up a pair of late chances to further their lead.

Liverpool pip Newcastle

A goal in the 98th minute from substitute Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Newcastle debutant Alexander Isak, playing just hours after receiving his work permit, had given his new team a first-half lead with a fine finish, only for Roberto Firmino to equalise in the second half.

It looked like more dropped points for Jurgen Klopp's side as the game ticked into stoppage time, but a late corner caused a goalmouth scramble, which ended in Carvalho scoring for the second time in a week.

Hammers hold Spurs

Tomas Soucek's strike earned West Ham a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and prevented their London rivals from making their best-ever start to a Premier League season after five matches.

Antonio Conte's side led at half-time at London Stadium through a Thilo Kehrer own goal at the end of a slick attacking move from Spurs, who earlier had a penalty awarded and contentiously overturned.

But Soucek fired past Hugo Lloris in the 55th minute to get West Ham back on level terms and the hosts, who brought on club-record signing Lucas Paqueta for his debut, looked the more likely to win the match from that point.

City thrash Forest

Earlier, Erling Haaland scored a perfect hat-trick inside 38 minutes to make history as Manchester City crushed Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Having put City 2-0 up with two early close-range finishes, Haaland converted from John Stones' header to make it nine goals in his first five Premier League matches - a new competition record.

Joao Cancelo then extended City's lead further with a fine long-range effort, before Julian Alvarez opened his Premier League account with two more goals on his first start.

