Premier League wrap: Brighton thrash Chelsea; Comeback win for Tottenham; Manchester City on top
Bengaluru, October 29: Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a crushing first defeat as the Blues manager on his return to former club Brighton and Hove Albion, who claimed a thrilling 4-1 Premier League win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (October 29).
Potter was aiming to become the first English boss in Chelsea's history to go unbeaten in his first 10 games, but the Seagulls were ravenous as they earned new coach Roberto De Zerbi his maiden win.
Chelsea's defeat was essentially confirmed by half-time after Leandro Trossard's early strike was added to by own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah.
Kai Havertz pulled one back just after half-time, but magic was in short supply for Potter and the Blues as Pascal Gross added gloss to the scoreline late on.
De Zerbi's side were straight on the front foot and scored in just the fifth minute.
Kaoru Mitoma's incisive run was followed by an intricate pass into the box for Trossard, who showed exceptional composure to round Kepa Arrizabalaga and slam home.
It was 2-0 soon after, as Loftus-Cheek miscued a clearance from a corner and found his own net.
Moises Caicedo was denied by the post just after the half-hour mark, but Brighton still managed to extend their lead before the break - Chalobah poking Pervis Estupinan's pass beyond Kepa.
Potter withdrew Kepa for Edouard Mendy at the break and Chelsea quickly got themselves a lifeline - Havertz nodding in Conor Gallagher's cross.
The goal was a precursor to prolonged Chelsea pressure, but no comeback followed and Brighton got a fourth in stoppage time, Gross pouncing on the rebound after Julio Enciso tested Mendy's palms.
Spurs stage comeback win
Earlier Kevin De Bruyne's stunning free-kick sent Manchester City top after a 1-0 win over Leicester City.
Despite the absence of top scorer Erling Haaland after a fever and foot injury, Pep Guardiola's side jumped ahead of Arsenal at the summit after dominating for large periods at the King Power Stadium.
De Bruyne sealed City's fourth successive away win at Leicester early in the second half with a magnificent 25-yard strike into the top-left corner.
This result ended a three-match unbeaten run for the Foxes, who missed the chance to move clear of the relegation zone.
The Foxes had to wait until the 23rd minute for their first attack, with Harvey Barnes calling Ederson into action from a tight angle.
De Bruyne then stung Ward's palms with a powerful 25-yard attempt at the other end, but Guardiola's men were unable to convert their first-half dominance into an opening goal.
Rodri drilled narrowly wide within 40sec of the restart before De Bruyne broke the deadlock in the 49th minute; sending a pinpoint free-kick past Ward.
Meanwhile, s sensational second-half performance from Tottenham saw them secure a comeback win at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.
The Spurs came from two goals down to earn a sensational 3-2 victory at thanks to Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time winner.
A double from Wales striker Kieffer Moore had given Bournemouth a two-goal lead, only for Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies to reply for the north London side.
Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Bentancur scored what proved to be the winner to send the travelling Spurs fans into ecstasy.
(With inputs from Agencies)