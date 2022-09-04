Premier League wrap: Manchester City drop points again; Chelsea edge Hammers; Liverpool held by Everton

Bengaluru, September 4: Premier League champions Manchester City dropped points for the second time this season as Leon Bailey cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener to earn a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to have a shot on target in the first half, yet they went ahead five minutes after the interval when Haaland prodded home from close range for his 10th goal of the season.

City were made to pay for a host of missed chances after that as Bailey rifled in with 16 minutes remaining to send Villa Park wild, delighting under-pressure home boss Steven Gerrard.

The second-placed champions moved to a point adrift of leaders Arsenal, who face a test against improving Manchester United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Villa climbed to 17th spot.

City started in typically dominant mood, with Kyle Walker blazing over and Kevin De Bruyne lashing wide inside the opening 10 minutes.

Villa withstood that early pressure, though, and almost took the lead in the 38th minute when Ollie Watkins' effort was deflected narrowly wide by John Stones.

City went ahead in the 50th minute with their first shot on target, Haaland stealing in at the back post to convert De Bruyne's looping cross.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker almost had a second shortly after the hour mark, yet his instinctive effort was kept out by the legs of Emiliano Martinez.

De Bruyne then clipped the top of the crossbar with a free-kick from 20 yards, before Martinez again denied Haaland.

Villa snatched a point on a rare foray forward as Bailey whipped home from 15 yards after being picked out by Jacob Ramsey.

Chelsea edge Hammers

Earlier, Kai Havertz came off the bench to seal a much-needed victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues came from behind to beat London rivals West Ham 2-1.

Thomas Tuchel's team were booed off after failing to manage a single shot on target in a dismal first half, and fell behind shortly after the hour when Antonio converted following a goalmouth scramble.

But Ben Chilwell poked past Lukasz Fabianski to level the scores with 15 minutes remaining, and Havertz was on hand to turn the full-back's cross home to put the Blues ahead late on.

Kane draws level with Henry

Meanwhile, Harry Kane equalled Thierry Henry's record for the most goals scored in Premier League London derbies as Tottenham beat Fulham 2-1.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring in the first half and former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno kept the score respectable with several fine saves.

Kane was able to double Spurs' advantage after tapping home from close range, with the goal also taking him third in the competition's all-time scoring chart.

Fulham were not done though, Aleksander Mitrovic scoring for the fourth consecutive game, though it proved to merely be a consolation.

Liverpool held

In the earlier kick-off, Jordan Pickford frustrated Liverpool with a stunning goalkeeping performance in an absorbing 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The England number one made a string of excellent saves, while opposite number Alisson also had to be sharp to prevent a home win in a Merseyside derby that could have been flooded with goals.