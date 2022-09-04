Premier League wrap: Manchester United ended Arsenals winning run; Brighton thrash Leicester City

Bengaluru, September 4: Marcus Rashford hit a double after Antony's debut strike as Manchester United ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Picked to start just three days after completing his move from Ajax, Antony slotted United into a first-half lead after Gabriel Martinelli was denied by another controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention.

Arsenal had a deserved equaliser when Bukayo Saka swept home on the hour mark, but United pulled away when Rashford rounded off two devastating counter-attacks in the final 25 minutes.

Arsenal's dominance of possession ultimately counted for nothing as they dropped points for the first time this term, with the rejuvenated hosts moving to within three points of the Gunners.

Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho spurned good chances as United made a fast start, but they were handed a huge let-off when Martinelli applied a cool one-on-one finish 12 minutes in, as referee Paul Tierney spotted a foul on Eriksen in the build-up after heading to the monitor.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS

With Arsenal growing in confidence, David de Gea was forced into a fine one-handed save from Martinelli, but the hosts took the lead against the run of play after 35 minutes as Antony slotted home after latching onto Rashford's pass.

Arsenal continued to dominate the ball after the break, with Saka drilling a low shot wide shortly before Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Gunners' pressure finally told on the hour mark, as Saka capitalised on a loose ball to sweep home after the impressive Gabriel Jesus was dispossessed.

But Rashford was to prove the match-winner as United hit their opponents on the break in brilliant fashion, racing onto Bruno Fernandes' pass to put the Red Devils in front before tapping home from Eriksen's cut-back to secure United's fourth consecutive win.

Brighton rout Leicester

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion deepened the crisis at Leicester City with an emphatic 5-2 victory at the Amex Stadium in an earlier kick-off.

Leicester have one point from their opening six games and, despite taking the lead inside a minute, were outplayed in a performance that will add to the substantial pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after a summer of discontent at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front and Patson Daka drew them level at 2-2 before half time, but an own goal from defender Luke Thomas and strikes from Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Mac Allister, one from the penalty spot and the other a superb free kick, sealed victory for the home side.

Mac Allister was also denied what would have been a contender for goal of the season when his thunderous strike from 30 yards was ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check that lasted almost five minutes.

Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been in an offside position and interfered with play in the build-up.

The scoreline flattered the visitors, who looked tentative in their defending and have conceded 16 goals in six Premier League games.

Brighton, who climbed into the top four, travel to south coast rivals Bournemouth on September 10 while Leicester host fellow strugglers Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for Rodgers. Game on!

(With Agency inputs)