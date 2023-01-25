PSG keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, as per reports in England.

The French champions recently parted ways with Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for €5 million. And, they are looking to reinforce their attack and have identified versatile Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz as a replacement.

Havertz has had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge since his €85 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The Germany international has shown flashes of his undisputed talent but has been largely underwhelming. He has scored 29 goals and provided 15 assists in 119 games. The creative forward has however scored several crucial goals for the Blues including the only goal in the 2021 Champions League against Manchester City.

PSG are reportedly impressed with Havertz's unique all-round style of play and his ability to slot in at a number of positions. However, they could face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature. Havertz has also been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past and both clubs could reignite interest in the Chelsea number 29 as well.

Just 23 years of age, Havertz is already hugely experienced at both club and international levels. He has played a total of 269 games for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea combined so far and has also been capped 33 times for Die Mannschaft as well.

Despite being predominantly a number ten, the German is capable of playing as a number nine and has mostly been used in that role at Chelsea. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in, he is physically quite strong as well and is a menace in the air. He is also deceptively quick for someone so big. With Lionel Messi at the dusk of his career, Havertz could be a long-term replacement for the Argentine superstar.