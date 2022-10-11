PSG want Chelsea striker Aubameyang, a good deal for all parties?

Kolkata, October 11: According to rumours in France, Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move for Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang next summer.

The Gabon international only made his move to Stamford Bridge this summer in a £10 million move from Barcelona.

However, he could sensationally be on the move again with PSG reportedly keen on a move for the French-born Gabon international.

Aubameyang is also very much keen on a move to the French capital as per reports despite joining the Blues from Barcelona on transfer deadline day in the summer window. He signed a two-year deal with the club. The former Arsenal skipper has made a decent impact at Stamford Bridge already, having scored twice in four outings so far.

The experienced striker opened his account for the west London club in last weekend’s 1-2 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He was also on the scoresheet in the 3-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan in midweek. However, the attacker was an unused substitute in the Blues' 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Aubameyang moving to PSG could prove to be a brilliant deal for all parties. It is pretty evident that Chelsea signed him this summer pretty much as a stop gap as they can buy time to sign a striker for the future. Aubameyang's departure would make them sign a replacement or even promote Armando Broja to the starting XI.

Also, they can recoup the transfer fee they spent for the services of the striker and even make a profit. From PSG's point of view, they can also benefit from the deal as they would get a proven goalscorer with plenty of experience at the highest level. They could lose Lionel Messi next summer with his contract expiry and Aubameyang could be a capable replacement.

Aubameyang, of course, would also love to move back to his country of birth and upbringing and win some major trophies before hanging up his boots. To be fair, this should be a good deal for all parties.