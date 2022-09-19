PSG want Ferland Mendy, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 19: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in signing Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. However, there is a huge stumbling block as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have zero interest in sitting down in negotiations with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi following after the Kylian Mbappe saga.

The Ligue 1 champions have a long-standing interest in the Real Madrid defender, after letting him go at the age of 17. However, if they have to bring the Frenchman back to the Parc des Princes, they will have to fork out his €250 million release clause.

PSG were also keen on Mendy in 2019 when he impressed in an Olympique Lyonnais shirt but could not beat Real Madrid for his signing. They have since been monitoring the progress of the left-back who was a subject of interest from Chelsea last summer.

There is a possibility that the signing of Antonio Rudiger will push David Alaba to left-back, limiting Mendy's first-team opportunities. And, for that reason, the Frenchman could well be considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has had plenty of game time thus far in this campaign and has been pretty impressive as well.

Despite the French giants' interest in Mendy being pretty well-documented, the move seems to make very little sense considering PSG already have Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat in Mendy's position. Mendes is just 20 years of age and is regarded very highly while Bernat is more than capable of filling in for the Portuguese international when needed.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has predominantly played a 3-4-3 system so far during his time at the French capital club giving his full-backs the license to bomb forward in wing-back roles. Mendy is a well-rounded left-back but is more capable defensively rather than going forward. Mendes has a very high ceiling aged only 20 which suggests that Mendy is a signing that is not at all necessary.