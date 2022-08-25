Champions League: Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb and FC Copenhagen seal group stage spots

Eindhoven (Netherlands), August 25: Antonio Colak's strike sealed Rangers' return to the Champions League group stages as they edged out PSV 3-2 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are back in the main stages of Europe’s premier competition after a 12-year absence, as Colak settled the second leg at the Philips Stadion.

Malik Tillman robbed Andre Ramalho of possession inside the PSV penalty area on the hour mark, before squaring for the Croatian to apply the finishing touch.

And last season's Europa League finalists held out to inflict only a second home defeat on PSV in 14 matches across all competitions.

Rangers had won just once in their previous 11 away matches in Europe, but went close to scoring despite PSV carrying the greater threat earlier on.

Ryan Kent drew a comfortable save out of Walter Benitez, while a patient build-up culminated in John Lundstram firing narrowly wide from Tillman's lay-off.

PSV, who had struck in the opening period in each of their 11 previous games, finished the half strongly.

Jon McLaughlin was called into action to deny Luuk de Jong, and Cody Gakpo squandered a decent opportunity as he could not keep the ball down from 16 yards.

Rangers were whiskers away from snatching the lead 11 minutes after the restart; Tom Lawrence's curling 20-yard strike rattling the crossbar with Benitez beaten.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the visitors did edge their noses in front on the hour mark, Tillman stealing possession inside the PSV area before squaring for Colak to slot into the empty net.

Tillman went close to doubling the lead soon after when Benitez held onto his vicious low drive before PSV threatened the equaliser.

An unmarked Philipp Max volleyed wide from close range, while McLaughlin demonstrated brilliant reflexes to keep out Gakpo as Rangers stood firm to secure their return to European football's top table.

Dinamo Zagreb deny Bodo/Glimt in extra time to clinch Champions League return

Dinamo Zagreb struck twice in extra time to book their place in the Champions League group stages at the expense of Bodo/Glimt following a 4-2 aggregate success.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, the hosts struck twice in the first half at Stadion Maksimir with Mislav Orsic and Bruno Petkovic turning the tie on its head.

Yet Albert Gronbaek levelled the tie with 20 minutes remaining as last season's Europa Conference League quarter-finalists forced extra-time.

But it was the Croatians who secured their first group stage appearance in three years; Josip Drmic edging them back in front before turning provider for Petar Bockaj in the dying moments.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen sealed their return to the group stages, having last appeared in the 2016-17 season.

The Danish champions held Trabzonspor to a goalless draw in Turkey, with a 2-1 aggregate victory booking their place in Thursday's draw.