Qatar 2022: 100-day countdown begins; Expect Amazing!

Many firsts

Qatar 2022 will have many firsts to its credit including being the first to be held in the Middle East and entire Arab region.

At 29 days, the tournament will be the shortest in FIFA World Cup history.

Time has come

Twelve years will have slipped by since Sepp Blatter pulled a card from an envelope and declared Qatar the hosts, giving the Arab world its first crack at putting on the tournament. And now time has come for Qatar to prove that it can play host to an event of such magnitude.

Replicating success

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had that his country would apply all its efforts to making a success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 'We hope to overcome all the difficulties,' Sheikh Tamim had said at a time when Qatar was involved in a political row with its Gulf Co-operation Council neighbours over its alleged support for terrorism.

The Qatari ruler also added his country would also try to outdo the success on the pitch of the Russian team of the 2018 World Cup, who surpassed expectations by reaching the quarterfinals. 'Although it'll be hard to repeat that success as we're a small country, but we're very keen on sport,' he said.

Legacy

Despite the challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar, who are the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions, completed the construction of stadiums on time which won praise from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

'2020 had surely been a challenging year for the entire world, and football was no exception. Despite the difficulties, steady progress was made, showing yet again Qatar's continued commitment, under the leadership of the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. I'm sure Qatar will host an unforgettable FIFA World Cup which'll no doubt build a legacy long beyond 2022'.

Yella Qatar!

Expect Amazing was Qatar's catchline when they won the bid to host the quadrennial extravaganza 12 years ago.

And 100 days down the line, one can definitely expect amazing! Yella Qatar!