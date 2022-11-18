Qatar 2022: All you need to know about FIFA World Cup Mascot Laeeb

At the unveiling ceremony, an animated video was displayed which told La'eeb’s story to millions of football fans across the globe. The mascot was seen flying through the air as the video narrated its story.

FIFA described the mascot as a symbol of youthful spirit, joy and confidence. It comes from a parallel universe of mascots which is full of ideas and creativity. They said:

"La'eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La'eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone."

La'eeb will be seen everywhere in Qatar during the World Cup greeting the fans from across the world. It will be cheering for the teams during the games.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game at the 60,000 seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7pm local time (9.30 pm IST).

The lung opener will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony at the same venue two hours before the official kick off.