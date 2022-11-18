Qatar 2022: Argentina call up 21-year-old midfielder as Correa replacement

Argentina have called up Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada as an injury replacement for Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez were ruled out due to injuries on Thursday and it was announced that Angel Correa will replace Gonzalez in the Qatar World Cup. But now the second replacement has also been announced as Almada will be flying to the Gulf country to have a taste of the World Cup.

"He called me crying and screaming, telling me about his call up," Almada's father told Radio La Red after it was announced.

Thiago Almada currently holds the record for the highest transfer fee in MLS history after his $16 million move to Atlanta United from Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield last year. He has scored 7 goals in 31 matches for the MLS club and has 7 assists to his name as well.