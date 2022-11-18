Qatar 2022: Argentina strikers ruled out of World Cup

Getting picked for the World Cup and then getting ruled out due to an injury is perhaps the cruellest thing that can happen to a footballer. And in this weird season, it has happened to many. The latest to add to that unfortunate list is Argentina strikers Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa, who have been ruled out of the World Cup with injuries.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Thursday that both strikers won't be taking part in the upcoming football tournament.

Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and thus the Fiorentina striker won't take any part. Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, who was left out of the final squad has been recruited as his replacement.

"After today's training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad. In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa," the AFA said in a statement.

Angel Correa has had an underwhelming season so far for Atletico Madrid, scoring just 3 goals in La Liga in 14 games and without netting one in the last 9 appearances for the club before the season break for World Cup. He has played 22 times for Argentina and has 3 goals to his name.

