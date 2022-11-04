Qatar 2022: Belgium team preview, predicted squad and probable line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 4: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than three weeks' time in the Middle East nation.

Belgium have been one of the best teams in world football in recent times on paper but they have flattered to deceive in major tournaments.

This could the last chance for their golden generation to make an impression at the highest stage.

Belgium finished third in Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and had made it to the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014.

They only made the quarter finals in the last two Euro campaigns as well. The Red Devils are two-time semi finalists in the World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's side boast a pretty strong squad and will be one of the favourites for the title. They are ranked 2nd in the latest FIFA rankings right now and have enjoyed a solid run of form of late.

Group

Belgium find themselves in Group F alongside Croatia, Canada and Morocco. Quite obviously, Croatia will be Belgium's strongest competitors for the top spot, but Morocco and Canada are both decent teams who can come up with an upset.

Injuries

Belgium have no major injury concerns apart from their star striker Romelu Lukaku. The on-loan Inter Milan attacker has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines and could be a doubtul starter for Qatar 2022. Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances and his absence could hurt their chances.

Predicted starting XI

Martinez has mostly used a 3-4-2-1 system in recent times with Belgium and has no lack of options across the pitch.

Probable starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Leandro Trossard; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi

Key players

De Bruyne will quite obviously the star player for Belgium especially with skipper Hazard becoming a pale shadow of his former self. Courtois is arguably the best keeper in the world right now and will be decisive for Belgium. Trossard could be a player who could make a difference owing to his blistering form of late.

Prediction

Belgium have everything in their ranks to go all the way. However, they have underachieved over the last decade despite their brilliant squad and must improve their mentality if they have to win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.