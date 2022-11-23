Qatar 2022: Brazil vs Serbia Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 23: One of the top favourites for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil will take on potential dark horses Serbia in their opening game.

Owing to their fantastic squad and blistering form, Brazil are major favourites to conquer the world for the sixth time.

They are placed in Group G which could be an interesting one to watch with Serbia and Switzerland both having the capability to come up with an upset.

Brazil need to be at their very best if they have to win their group and Serbia are their first challenge. Serbia boast their best team in ages and will be looking to put a dent in Brazil's aspisations.

Here is a look the Brazil vs Serbia tie:

Match Date: November 25

Match Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Brazil: Brazil have a star-studded team and have plenty of squad depth. However, their key player will be Neymar who needs just two goals to level Pele's record for most goals scored for the Selecao.

Serbia: Serbia have a brilliant squad as well. They have several players who can make life difficult for Brazil. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be their key player and will be looking to dominate the midfield area.

Advertisement

Dream 11 Prediction:

Serbia have a pretty strong side but on paper, they do not have what it takes to contain Brazil. We predict a 3-1 win for the Selecao

Possible Line Ups:

Brazil: (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Neymar Jr.

Serbia: (3-4-3): Vanja. Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker;

Defenders: Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Sandro, Strahinja Pavlovic

Midfielders: Neymar, Raphinha, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic

Strikers: Dusan Vlahovic, Richarlison