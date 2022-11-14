Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen question timing of World Cup, concerned over migrant workers

Bengaluru/Doha, November 14: Even before a ball has been kicked, controversies have started over Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Premier League's Manchester United duo -- Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen -- questioning the decision to stage the tournament in the Middle East country, that too in winter.

Qatar won the hosting rights of the 2022 edition, overcoming bids from countries like the USA and England which did not go well with the Western world and the latest outburst from the United duo is another pointer in the case.

Portugal's Fernandes said the World Cup should be done in a better way, criticising the timing of the tournament and highlighting Qatar's treatment of migrant workers.

It is worth mentioning that in a break from tradition, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is being held in the winter window to escape from the summer heat in the Gulf region.

Qatar had also faced intense scrutiny of its treatment of the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were needed in the tiny emirate since the FIFA World Cup hosting rights were won 12 years ago.

Amnesty International says dozens may have died from apparent heat stroke. Qatar's views on homosexuality - which is criminalised in the country - has also been heavily criticized and the comments by Fernandes indicated that players will not hesitate to speak up about issues even as the tournament draws near.

"It's not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup," Fernandes told Sky Sports after a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham.

"We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people who've died on the construction of the stadiums.

"We aren't happy about that at all. We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It's for everyone, it doesn't matter who. But for a World Cup it's more than football, it's a party for fans, players, something that's a joy to watch, it should be done in a better way."

Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before World Cup, United's Christian Eriksen also joined team-mate Fernandes in taking a dig at Qatar.

Eriksen, who will play for Denmark in Qatar 2022 after recovering from suffering cardiac arrest during a game at last year's European Championship, echoed Fernandes' comments.

"I totally agree with Bruno. There's a lot of focus on it, how the World Cup has happened and why it's in Qatar. Everyone agrees it hasn't been done in the right way," Eriksen said.

"We're footballers, we play football - politics is about something above us to make that decision. Of course we try to say our thing and do what we can. We want to get focus on it, but the change has to come from somewhere else."

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on November 20 and conclude on December 18, which is incidentally, the Qatar National Day.

The 29-day affair, will the shortest World Cup in FIFA history, with the matches being played at eight venues.

Qatar will take on Ecuador in the lung opener at the Al Bayt Stadium to kick off the tournament.