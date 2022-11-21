Qatar 2022: Controversies mar England vs Iran tie; Team Melli refuses to sing national anthem, fans stranded

Bengaluru, November 21: Controversies marred the Iran vs England Group B tie of the Qatar 2022 World Cup as Team Melli players did not sing their national anthem in apparent support for anti-government protesters in their homeland while an issue with the FIFA ticketing system left fans struggling to enter into the stadium.

Ahead of the game in Qatar, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in a show of solidarity for demonstrations that have rocked the regime in Iran.

The Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

Iran has been shaken by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women, which includes the mandatory hijab headscarf.

Some Iranian athletes have chosen not to sing the national anthem or celebrate their victories in support of the protesters. Jahanbakhsh, who used to play for English club Brighton, was angered last week by a question from a British journalist about the anthem issue.

Advertisement

"Every single player has a different celebration and you ask about national anthem and that's something that also has to be decided in the team, which we already talked about," he said.

"But we never made a big deal out of it, to be honest, because everybody is only thinking about football."

Fans left stranded

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters were unable to gain entry to the ground in time for kick-off.

This was due to a problem with the FIFA Ticketing app.

There were thousands of empty seats when the game started, with the venue gradually filling up during the first half.

In a statement released just prior to kick-off, FIFA said: "Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA Ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue.

"In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the Ticketing app for further instructions.

"In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium's Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support. We thank fans for their understanding as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible."

(With inpust from Agencies)