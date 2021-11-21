Qatar 2022: Countdown begins; World Cup stadiums at a glance

Khalifa International Stadium

In May 2017, the renovated stadium was thrown upon. This accomplished 40,000-seat arena already has an illustrious hosting history, having previously hosted the Asian Games, the Gulf Cup and the AFC Asian Cup, among other events.

Initially built in 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium has long been the cornerstone of the country's sporting tradition and is the gatekeeper to its promising future.

Al Janoub Stadium

The 40,000 capacity stadium, which resembles more of a traditional Arabian dhow boat was the first to be built from scratch and it was opened in May, 2019 for the Amir's Cup final between Al Duhail and Al Sadd.

After Qatar 2022, the stadium will become a new home for sport and entertainment, with its capacity to be reduced to 20,000, guaranteeing an electric atmosphere.

Education City Stadium

Known as Diamond in the Desert, the 40,000-seater located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub was unveiled in June and will host matches up to the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022.

Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience - and will become something to be treasured, both for the memories it holds and its future value to the country.

Al Rayyan Stadium

The 40,000-seating capacity stadium will incorporate symbols of Qatari culture into its spectacular undulating façade.

The facilities surrounding the venue will also mirror the country, with sand dune-shaped structures recalling the beautifully wild lands to the west.

Al Bayt Stadium

A giant tent structure will cover the entire 60,000 capacity entire stadium, located in the northern city of Al Khor. The stadium will host the opening match of Qatar 2022 and fixtures right through to the semifinals.

The stadium takes its name from bayt al sha'ar tents which were historically used by nomadic people in Qatar and the Gulf region.

Al Thumama Stadium

The stadium designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah represents the gahfiya - a traditional woven cap worn by people across the Middle East. The gahfiya forms a fundamental layer of the traditional clothing of the region. It is also a symbol of dignity and independence.

In May 2018, the venue's design won acclaim when it earned the MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Award.

Stadium 974

A year from FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar unveiled its seventh tournament-ready venue on Saturday (November 20).

Constructed using shipping containers, removable seats and other modular building blocks, not only will this innovative, 40,000-seat venue have a remarkable design, but it will be entirely dismantled and repurposed after the World Cup Qatar.

Its parts will be used in other sporting or non-sporting projects, setting a new standard in sustainability and introducing bold new ideas in tournament legacy planning.

Lusail Stadium

The 80,000-seat stadium will embody Qatar's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world. It is here that the Qatar 2022 World Cup final will be staged on December, the Qatar National Day.

The design of the stadium was inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the fanar lantern.