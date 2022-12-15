Qatar 2022: Deschamps quizzed on possible Benzema return for World Cup final


Doha, December 15: Didier Deschamps was quizzed on whether Karim Benzema could make a sensational France return for the World Cup final against Argentina.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury, but it has been reported that he could feature for the holders when they attempt to retain their crown on Sunday (December 18).

Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday (December 14) to set up a showdown with La Albiceleste at Lusail Stadium this weekend.

France head coach Deschamps refused to say whether Ballon d'Or winner Benzema may play a part in the final after returning to training with Real Madrid.

He said after a lengthy pause: "I don't really want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise."

Benzema has made only 12 appearances for Madrid this season due to injury.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani put France in another World Cup final.

Published On December 15, 2022

