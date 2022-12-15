Qatar 2022: Deschamps quizzed on possible Benzema return for World Cup final

Doha, December 15: Didier Deschamps was quizzed on whether Karim Benzema could make a sensational France return for the World Cup final against Argentina.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury, but it has been reported that he could feature for the holders when they attempt to retain their crown on Sunday (December 18).

Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday (December 14) to set up a showdown with La Albiceleste at Lusail Stadium this weekend.

France head coach Deschamps refused to say whether Ballon d'Or winner Benzema may play a part in the final after returning to training with Real Madrid.

He said after a lengthy pause: "I don't really want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise."

Benzema has made only 12 appearances for Madrid this season due to injury.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani put France in another World Cup final.