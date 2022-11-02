Qatar 2022: England team preview, predicted squad and line-up for World Cup

Kolkata, November 2: The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off later this month as Qatar is set to become the first Arabian country to host the showpiece event of world football.

England, as usual, will head to the World Cup a one of the favourites thanks to their immensely talented pool of players.

The Three Lions went all the way to the final of the 2020 European Championship, but lost to Italy on penalties.

However, Gareth Southgate's side have not been in their best form of late as the manager's team selection and tactics have been questioned by fans and the media.

Quite naturally, there will be immense pressure of the England side and particularly their manager.

Group

England have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales. They will certainly be the outright favourites in their group but must be wary as all three teams in their group can turn out to be giant killers.

Injuries

England manager Gareth Southgate has plenty of injury concerns ahead of the World Cup. Reece James and Kyle Walker are both battling for fitness but it will be quite unlikely that they make the World Cup. Kalvin Phillips has been a key player for Southgate in recent times but the Manchester City midfielder has struggled with niggles of late and could also miss the World Cup. Bukayo Saka could also be a doubt having suffered an injury last weekend as Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest.

Predicted starting XI

Southgate prefers a 3-4-2-1 system and has been often criticized for his favouritism towards some players. Harry Maguire is one of such players as he continues to be a first-choice for England despite losing his place at Manchester United after poor displays. Here, we look at the potential England starting XI.

Starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Erik Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount; Harry Kane

Key players

Harry Kane will obviously be the key player for England in the World Cup as he will look to continue his excellent record for his country. Raheem Sterling has been another player who has delivered for England at the biggest of stages and expectations will be massive from him despite his poor form for Chelsea. Wonderkid Jude Bellingham will be another player to watch out for.

Prediction

England have been serial underachievers in major tournaments and their recent form suggests that they are not best-placed to win the World Cup.