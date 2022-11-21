FIFA World Cup 2022: Facts and Stats as England breeze past Iran

England started their World Cup journey with a clinical 6-2 demolition of Iran on Monday. The Three Lions dominated the match and were leading 3-0 at halftime. Bukayo Saka scored a brace while Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham all scored one each. Iran's Mehdi Taremi scored two consolations for the Asian nation.

With the win, England also ended their six-match winless run. There were several other incidents and facts that caught the eye. Here are some of the facts.

England vs Iran Factsheet:

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka scored half of the goals for England. This is the first time two England players aged 21 or under have scored in a single World Cup game.

Jude Bellingham also became the second youngest player to score for England in World Cup at 19 years, 145 days. The youngest till date is Michael Owen (18 years, 190 days), who scored in 1998.

