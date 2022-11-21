FIFA World Cup 2022: Facts and Stats as England breeze past Iran


England won 6-2 against Iran

England started their World Cup journey with a clinical 6-2 demolition of Iran on Monday. The Three Lions dominated the match and were leading 3-0 at halftime. Bukayo Saka scored a brace while Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham all scored one each. Iran's Mehdi Taremi scored two consolations for the Asian nation.

With the win, England also ended their six-match winless run. There were several other incidents and facts that caught the eye. Here are some of the facts.

England vs Iran Factsheet:

  • Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka scored half of the goals for England. This is the first time two England players aged 21 or under have scored in a single World Cup game.
  • Jude Bellingham also became the second youngest player to score for England in World Cup at 19 years, 145 days. The youngest till date is Michael Owen (18 years, 190 days), who scored in 1998.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England

  • Iran completed 46 passes in the first half, which is the lowest by a team in the first half of a game since 1966.
  • Marcus Rashford scored within 49 seconds after coming on as a substitute, which is the third-quickest in World Cup history by a player coming on from the bench.
  • With the win over Qatar, England manager Gareth Southgate now has the most wins at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs) with 9 wins. He surpassed Sir Alf Ramsey's record of 8 wins.
  • Jack Grealish's goal in the 90th minute was a product of 35 passes, this is the most passes building up to a goal at the World Cup since 1966.
  • All five England goalscorers netted their first-ever goals in the World Cup.

(Stats Source: Opta)

Next Up:

England will be up against USA on 26th November (00.30 am kickoff IST) and Iran takes on Wales on 25th November.

Published On November 21, 2022

