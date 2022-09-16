Qatar 2022: FIFA clears Ecuador for World Cup participation despite Chiles appeal

Zurich, September 16: Ecuador's place at the World Cup in Qatar is secure after FIFA rejected Chile's bid to have their South American rivals excluded from the tournament.

A spot in Group A, including the opening fixture of the tournament against Qatar on November 20, was under threat due to the eligibility of Byron Castillo – who played eight times during qualifying.

Chile presented evidence that Castillo was born in Colombia and were seeking action that would have seen them replace Ecuador in the tournament.

However, the FIFA Appeal Committee has closed proceedings initiated against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

"Having analysed the submissions of all parties and after a hearing had been conducted, the Appeal Committee confirmed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF," a statement read.

"Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes."

Chile could still appeal the decision and take the hearing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).