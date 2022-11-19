Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana team preview, full fixtures, formation, possible starting XI

Bengaluru, November 19: Ghana had stunned Nigeria en route to qualifiying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and that puts things in proper perspective.

At Qatar 2022, the Black Stars have their task cut out as they are drawn in a tricky group featuring Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Following the disappointment of a group-stage exit at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, Milovan Rajevac, who had guided the team to 2010 Word Cup quarterfinals in South Africa was dismissed as Ghana coach, with Otto Addo named as his successor on an interim basis.

The former midfielder, who won 15 caps for his country as a player, wasted no time in guiding the Black Stars to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification and, as a reward, will lead them at the tournament.

In July, Ghana received a shot in the arm when Athletic Club's Inaki Williams announced he will opt to represent Ghana in international football having previously played for Spain.

Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Williams has made one appearance for La Roja at senior international level but in a friendly, coming on as a substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016.

A number of big names have since switched their allegiance to represent the Black Stars and that should work in their favour.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah.

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Forwards: Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Key Players: Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Issahaku Fatawu, Abdul Rahman Baba.

FORMATION

With the team still bogged down by a few injuries, expect the Black Stars to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

PROBABLE STARTING XI: Danlad; Lamptey, Salisu, Amartey, Mensah; Partey, Baba, J Ayew, A Ayew, Sulemana; Williams.

FIXTURES (all times IST)

November 24: Vs Portugal, 9.30pm IST at Stadium 974

November 28: Vs South Korea, 6.30pm at Education City

December 2: Vs Uruguay, 8.30pm at Al Janoub Stadium.

PREDICTION

It is a tricky group, but still we can expect the odd mircale from the Black Stars.