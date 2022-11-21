Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Denmark vs Tunisia; Dream11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Kolkata, November 21: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally underway and one of the potential dark horses for the World Cup Denmark will kick off their World Cup campaign on Tuesday (Novemver 22) against African nation Tuinisia.

The Danes did really well in their qualification campaign having won each of their eight games without conceding a single goal.

Kasper Hjulmand's side went all the way to the semis of the UEFA European Championship 2022 and will be keen to impress in the World Cup as well.

Tunisia, meanwhile, made their way to the World Cup by defeating Mali by a narrow 1-0 aggregate scoreline in their two-legged play-off. In a group that also consists France and Australia, this could be the game that decides who would qualify for the knockout stages and Denmark will be the overwhelming favourites.

Here is a all you need to know about the Denmark vs Tunisia tie.

Match date: November 22

Kick-off time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: Jio Cinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Denmark: Christian Eriksen will be Denmark's key player. The midfielder is arguably the greatest player ever produced by the country. The Manchester United midfield suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euros but has made a miraculous comeback and remains one of the best midfielders in the game.

Advertisement

Tunisia: Wahbi Khazri is one of the best players Tunisia have ever produced and the former Sunderland star will be his country's biggest hope in the World Cup.

Dream11 Prediction:

Denmark will be overwhelming favourites against Tunisia. We predict a 2-0 win for the Danes.

Possible Line Ups:

Denmark Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Jesper Lindstrom; Kasper Dolberg.

Tunisia Starting 11 (4-3-3): Aymen Dahmen; Mohamed Drager, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Ghailene Chaalali; Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakn, Wahbi Khazri.

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle, Mohamed Drager

Midfielders: Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Jesper Lindstrom, Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laidouni

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Wahbi Khazri