Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Five strikers to watch out for

Kolkata, November 18: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The finest strikers in world football will be looking to fire from all cylinders from the word go at Qatar 2022.

Here, we look at five strikers, who are in terrific form going into Qatar 2022, and are likely to dominate the proceedings in the quadrennial extravaganza.

Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid star has been in good form this season. Having won the Ballon d'Or earlier this year, Benzema will be full of confidence, going into the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi

Messi could possibly be playing his last World Cup and many are touting Argentina as favourites for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. If Argentina need to have a strong run in the tournament, Messi needs to fire on all cylinders.

Romelu Lukaku

Belgium's golden generation have flattered to deceive at the highest stage thus far, but if they have to win the World Cup this time out, Lukaku will need to deliver.

The Belgian international is having an injury-ravaged campaign so far and we will have to wait and see how he fares at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane

Kane scored six goals at Russia 2018 and will be eyeing an encore or even more at Qatar 2022. His form holds the key to the Three Lions fortunes at Qatar 2022. After reaching the semis at Russia 2018 and final at Euro 2020, England will hope to go the distance at Qatar 2022 and for that, Kane is the key man.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe played a key role for France at Russia 2018 as they won the World Cup in which he scored four goals including one in the final. France have a deadly attack with Mbappe likely to feature along side Benzema and Antonie Griezmann and could score goals for fun.